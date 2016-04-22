Saving the Corfu Killifish

by / Friday, 22 April 2016 / Published in Events, News
Saving the Corfu Killifish

Find out all about the Killifish, why it is a flagship for freshwater habitats in Greece and how ZSL and their partners are working hard to protect the fish both in it’s natural home in Western Greece and through breeding programmes in aquariums.

 

