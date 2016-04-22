Saving the Corfu Killifish
Find out all about the Killifish, why it is a flagship for freshwater habitats in Greece and how ZSL and their partners are working hard to protect the fish both in it’s natural home in Western Greece and through breeding programmes in aquariums.
Recent Posts
IODP EXPEDITION 381: CORINTH ACTIVE RIFT DEVELOPMENT – Πρόσκληση Συμμετοχής για Ελληνες ΕπιστήμονεςDownload pdf File Exp381_call_for_applications_...
The Sea Change project invites you to help protect our ocean by joining its new “Our Ocean, Our Health” campaignThe Sea Change project invites you to take simp...
Commissioner Vella consults CEOs of European Marine Board member institutes on priorities for advancing ocean observation and seabed mappingKarmenu Vella, EU Commissioner for Environment,...