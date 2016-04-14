ΕΜΒΟ – CoME 2014 Practical course on: «Computational Molecular Evolution» European Molecular Biology Organization (EΜΒΟ)

Institute of Marine Biology Biotechnology and Aquaculture (IMBBC)

Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR)

Gournes, Heraklion, Crete, Greece 5-14 May 2014

The summer school (practical course) in “Computational Molecular Evolution”. (http://events.embo.org/14-computational-evolution/), funded by the European Molecular Biology Organization, EMBO, is to be hosted in the facilities of the local organizer IMBBC / HCMR in Heraklion, Crete, 5-14 May 2014. 34 PhD students, post-doctoral fellows or researchers (out of 200 applicants from around the world) will benefit from the teaching and training that will be provided during the course.

Course lecturers and teachers come from both European and U.S.A. institutions and are among the most distinguished in computational molecular evolution studies, a field of research with very significant applications thanks to the high scale of data production recently made in –omics technologies (genomics, proteomics, etc). The courses offered combine theory and practical training, in order to allow the participants to fully understand and be able to apply the most recent developments in the field to their research.

Computational Molecular Evolution has potential applications in all biological fields from the study of biodiversity, ecology, conservation biology, agronomy, epidemiology, and biotechnology to medicine and anthropology.

Organizers

Dr. Nick Goldman, EBI – U.K.

Prof. Ziheng Yang, UCL – U.K.

Dr. Alexandros Stamatakis, HITS- Germany

Dr. Aidan Budd, EMBL- Germany

Dr. Antonios Magoulas, IMBBC/HCMR – Greece

Local organizing committee

Dr. Antonis Magoulas, IMBBC/HCMR

Dr. Giorgos Kotoulas, IMBBC/HCMR – Greece

Mrs. Eftichia Mironaki, IMBBC/HCMR – Greece

Mr. Jacques Lagnel, IMBBC/HCMR – Greece

Mrs. Evangelia Magripli, HCMR

Sponsors

In addition to the EMBO funding and the organizational support of IMBBC / HCMR in Crete, the course is financially supported by the following sponsors:

Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies (HITS), Germany

Astir Beach Hotel, Gouves, Heraklion, Greece

BOTHYLIA Α.Ε. (Selinari), Crete, Greece

Alekos Dandalis & sons, Crete, Greece